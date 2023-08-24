Bilaspur: Police arrested four youths for their alleged involvement in the murder of another youth who went to meet his girlfriend in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur on Wednesday night.

The youth was beaten to death with sharp weapons and sticks after he was dragged into an altercation by the intoxicated youths of the locality. The drug addicts, who killed the youth, again entered into a brawl after their spell was over. One of them wanted to blame another friend, but on his refusal, he was also killed. Solving the double murder case within 24 hours, the police arrested the four accused of the murder on Thursday.

Rajesh Rawat, a resident of Rajendra Nagar of the Civil Line Police Station area, used to work in the cycle stand of Tehsil. On Wednesday, he went to Imlibhata Atal Awas in the Sarkanda police station area to meet his girlfriend. During this, some drug addicts sitting there created trouble. On this, Rajesh also got into an argument with drug addicts. Meanwhile, they attacked Rajesh with sharp weapons and sticks. Rajesh died on the spot due to serious injuries on his stomach and head.

Cops, who had launched a search for the fifth accused in the case, recovered his body from the bushes located a little away from the spot later, JP Gupta, station in-charge, Sarkanda police station, said. After the incident, the main accused Barka Yadav started pressuring his other accomplice Nandau to take responsibility for the incident. Nandu objected to this. On this, Yadav attacked Nandu with a sharp weapon. Nandu escaped from there in an injured condition. His body was found in the bushes a few miles away on Thursday. The arrested accused include the main accused Barka Yadav as well as Rammohan Banjare, Ramzan Khan and Gautam Sarathi.