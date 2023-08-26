WOMEN VOTERS OUTNUMBER MEN IN UPCOMING CHHATTISGARH ASSEMBLY ELECTION

Raipur: Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Saturday said that the women voters in the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly election outnumber the male voters. The CEC visited capital Raipur to review preparations in view of the upcoming assembly elections. Addressing a presser in Raipur, the CEC said that the preparations for the Chhattisgarh are almost complete.

According to the data of the Election Commission, there are a total of 1 crore 96 lakh voters in Chhattisgarh. There are 2948 voters above 100 years of age with 1.47 lakh specially abled registered voters.



Women voters outnumber men in Chhattisgarh: Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar informed that there are 98.2 lakh male voters in Chhattisgarh compared to 98.5 lakh female voters who have registered to exercise their franchise in the assembly election. The CEC said that the number of transgender voters stands at 762.

The number of voters above 80 years of age is 2.02 lakh, he said adding first time voters stand at 4.33 lakh.

Over 24,000 polling stations set up: The CEC said that the total number of polling stations in the state is 24109 of which 4853 polling stations are in urban areas and 19256 polling stations in rural areas with each having 815 average voters. The number of youth managed polling stations is 90, he said. The number of booths managed by women is 900.

The CEC said that toilets, drinking water, wheelchair, help desk and ramp will be available for disabled people at all polling stations.

Voters above 80 years can vote from home: The Chief Election Commissioner said that voters above 80 years of age can cast their vote from home itself for which the election commission has made the required arrangements. He said that the voters will have to fill in the Form 12D within 5 days after the nomination, after that the election team will go to their house and get the voting done.

Polling booth for the first time in Chandameta: Situated atop the Tulsi Dongri hills on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, polling booth number 246 has been set up for the first time in Chandameta. The Chief Election Commissioner said that every single person's vote is very valuable for which the polling personnel will work hard and go to every remote area.

Eye on freebies, complaints to be lodged on cVIGIL: The Chief Election Commissioner said that the help of common citizens is needed to stop the distribution of liquor, cash and other things during elections. The Election Commission has created the cVIGIL app for the purpose, he said.

Suvidha Portal for Candidates and Political Parties: The CEC said that Suvidha Portal has been started for candidates and political parties.

Voter Mitan for elderly and disabled voters: The Election Commission has set up 'Voter Mitan' to be available at all booths in the state to help elderly and differently-abled people.

Instructions to repair 105 check posts in Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh shares its border with seven states in view of which a total of 105 check posts have been set up manned by Police, Excise Department, Transport Department and State Forest Department. The CEC told that strict instructions have been given to repair the check posts and take effective action with the installation of CCTV cameras.

Strict vigil on cash movement: The Chief Election Commissioner said that SLBC, RBI has been directed to provide the complete details of cash vans during the elections. In any case, there will be no movement of cash without details. The vehicles used to deposit cash in ATMs will be able to ply only during the stipulated time.