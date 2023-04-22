Rajnandgaon Chhattisgarh At least 280 women will join the platoon of Bastar Fighters after completing their training at the Police Training College PTC in Rajnandgaon on Friday Bastar Fighters is a special unit of the Chhattisgarh Police deployed in the Naxalhit Bastar division of the state A convocation ceremony was organized here on this occasion which was attended by Inspector General of Police OP Pal along with other officialsTalking to the media IG OP Pal said These women Bastar fighters parading so energetically show their hard work and passion to do something for the people of their state Enrollment of the local youth will help in improving the safety and security of the people of the state This in turn will help people to gain trust in the police This is the Passing Out Parade for 280 women who will now be a part of the Bastar Fighters OP Pal further said The enthusiasm of these women constables shows how dedicated they are to their work I hope they will give their best We all also hope that when they go to the field they will do their best to fight the Naxals Kumari Damini Uike a woman constable said This Passing Out Parade is just like a dream come true for me I am very happy as I have always wanted to join the Police department and make my parents proud I have always wanted to do something for the people of my state and by joining the police department I can free them from the terror of the Naxals Also read Chhattisgarh One Naxal killed two arrested in encounter in BijapurDamini further said To enter the Baster Fighters Unit we all underwent three months basic training at the PTC and three months of weapon class where we were taught how to reassemble the weapons Today is our Passing Out Parade and I feel very happy to be a part of it