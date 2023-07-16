Kanker (Chhattisgarh): In a shocking incident, a woman was strangled to death on Friday in Chhattisgarh's Pakhanjur area, said the police on Sunday. The incident took place in the Pakhanjoor police station area. The victim was identified as Rekha Majumdar. After receiving the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot. Following the investigation, the police revealed that the woman was murdered by her son, daughter-in-law and son-in-law. Three accused were identified as Viplav Majumdar (son of Rekha), Papia Majumdar (daughter-in-law) and Anoop Das alias Boppy (son-in-law).

The trio was arrested and sent to jail on judicial remand for murdering the woman, they said. "During the interrogation of the accused son-in-law Anoop Das confessed to committing the crime as he suspected that his wife was giving money to his mother-in-law Rekha Majumdar. Hence, he was angry and cooperated with his brother-in-law in eliminating his mother-in-law," said Anurag Jha, DSP Kanker.

"Similarly, the Victim's son and his wife were upset with Rekha as he used to nag her daughter-in-law over petty issues. Therefore, all three together chalked out a plan to murder the woman. On July 14 night, Rekha Majumdar, who was sleeping on the verandah, was hit repeatedly by a torch on the head. Rekha Mazumdar fainted due to the sudden attack and all three together strangled her to death with her saree. After committing the crime, a torch and slippers were thrown by the accused to hide the incident," said Anurag Jha. A total of four cases related to crime have been reported so far in Kanker district this year while 21 cases of attempt to murder were registered in 2021 and 27 in 2022.

Also read: Maharashtra: Pregnant woman strangled to death, husband held