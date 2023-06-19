WHY A BAN ON ADIPURUSH BAGHEL HITS OUT AT PROTESTERS

Raipur: Amid the call for a ban on the screening of the movie Adipurush, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday questioned the rationale behind such a demand.

"What is the need to ban it? If you feel the movie is wrong, then don't watch it. Why are you wasting money and time?" Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said. He brushed aside the possibility of such a ban on the movie in Chhattisgarh. "What will happen if the screening is stopped in Chhattisgarh? I do not want to do any politics in this," CM Bhupesh Baghel said.

Also read: 'Made to tarnish Ramayana': Uttarakhand seers oppose 'Adipurush', ask people not to watch it

Baghel further said Hindutva outfits like Bajrang Dal has tacit support behind making such a movie to peddle their agenda. "They made Maryada Purushottam Ram a warrior Ram, which is far from truth. They also made Hanumanji an angry bird," Baghel added.

Earlier on Saturday, a protest was held in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district on Saturday as demonstrators demanded a ban on the movie. The protesters claimed that the film is part of a conspiracy against Sanatan Dharma, one of the major religions in India.

On Saturday, members of the 'Korea Sahitya Avam Kala Manch' gathered at a complex in Manendragarh town and staged a demonstration in front of a theatre where the movie was being screened. Anamika Chakraborty, a member of the organization who led the protest, argued that the very name 'Adipurush' is misleading. Amid the controversy over dialogues in the movie 'Adipurush' based on the life of Lord Ram, religious leaders in Haridwar on Saturday slammed its makers, calling it a "conspiracy" against Hinduism. They have also appealed to people not to watch the movie featuring superstar Prabhas. They have demanded that the government should ban the film.