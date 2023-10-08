Chhattisgarh government too will do caste census: Deputy CM Singh Deo
Published: 1 hours ago
New Delhi : Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo has said that their State government will also implement the caste-based census just like Bihar. His statement comes just days after the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has released the caste census data. Already, the Congress government in Rajasthan has issued an order to carry out the caste census in their state.
Deputy CM Singh Deo said, “What has happened in Bihar, we will be doing that. Today we do not know how many of which categories are at a particular economic level. The question always remains as to how many belong to which category and how much is going to whom. The normal census also has the population of SC and ST.”
The Nitish-led Bihar government was the first to implement the caste census enumeration in the country. This was seen in political circles across the nation as a fitting reply of CM Nitish and former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav to the OBC (other backward castes) card being played by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. By announcing the latest population details of the respective castes, the respective political parties are promising to ensure proportionate distribution of benefits to the backward castes. (with agency inputs)