New Delhi : Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo has said that their State government will also implement the caste-based census just like Bihar. His statement comes just days after the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has released the caste census data. Already, the Congress government in Rajasthan has issued an order to carry out the caste census in their state.

Deputy CM Singh Deo said, “What has happened in Bihar, we will be doing that. Today we do not know how many of which categories are at a particular economic level. The question always remains as to how many belong to which category and how much is going to whom. The normal census also has the population of SC and ST.”