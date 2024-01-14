WE HAVE BROKEN THE BACKBONE OF NAXAL MOVEMENT COPS

Bijapur/Palamu: Security forces and cops in the Naxalite-affected areas have spelled optimism on combatting threat from the extremists. Top police officials in Jharkhand have informed that thanks to stringent measures on their part, the backbone of the movement has been put to jeopardy. According to Palamu IG Rajkumar Lakra, counter-offensive has thwarted any aggression from the Naxals.

The credence on behalf of the IG was followed by Naxalites of the West Bastar Division in Chhattisgarh 'asking' the Union government to fulfill their six demands including the withdrawal of the hit and run clause.

Other demands include countering in road construction, repairing roads, ensure better safety of truck drivers and their families. The Naxalites have also asked the government to take proper measures to upgrade the quality of life.

Running contrary to their fervent appeal, Naxals have exhorted all sections of people to raise their voice against atrocities inflicted on them. They have also asked them to up the ante in favour of the truck drivers' movement.

Lakra along with Latehar SP Anjani Anjan, inspected the Budha Pahad area to take stock of the situation in a bid to avert any untoward incident. Both the officers spoke to CRPF jawans and tried to fathom the adversities they were encountering.

They also reviewed the security arrangements in anticipation of many major Naxal attack. Both visited Camp Navtoli and Tisiya, which are near Budha Pahad. Both spent close to six hours in the area. Villagers apprised the IG of paucity of proper roads in the area despite tenders being approved. However, they were assured that work of the road will begin soon.

The Tisiya and Navatoli police camps in Latehar played a pivotal role in Campaign Octopus. The distance of both the camps is about 30 km from the nearest Baresadh police station.

However, it would be pertinent to mention that Yugal Paul, a Naxal zonal commander had held a meeting of all the zonal commanders of Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, the areas which have been at the receiving end of Naxal attack in 2022 and took an oath not to attack roads and schools. "School children are our very own, how can we harm them?" they had questioned themselves.