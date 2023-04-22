Uttarkashi Uttarakhand The Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra started today on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya The state government has made all arrangements to ensure that pilgrims do not face any problem during the Char Dham Yatra The government is determined to make the Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra safe and smooth for the pilgrims The Char Dham Yatra began with the opening of the doors of Yamunotri and Gangotri First the doors of Gangotri Dham were opened and then Yamunotri Dham doors were opened On the basis of astrological calculations the auspicious time for opening the doors of Gangotri was determined The Gangotri temple committee held a meeting and announced the auspicious time for the opening of the doors The doors of Gangotri Dham were opened at 1235 pm today on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya On April 21 the Bhog Murti Doli of Maa Ganga had left for Gangotri from its winter residence Mukhba Similarly doors of Yamunotri Dham were opened for devotees at the auspicious muhurta at 1241 pm On Friday Mother Yamuna s doli left for Yamunotri from Kharsali her winter residence Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also participated in the Doli Yatra of Yamunotri For the first time helicopters showered flowers on the devotees from the sky Also Read Preparations underway as Char Dham Yatra set to begin from April 22State health secretary Rajesh Kumar reached Rudraprayag yesterday to take stock of the preparations He inspected the health units at various places and monitored the arrangements at the health centres Doctors and para medical staff have been deployed on the Yatra routeThe health department has suggested pilgrims to get themselves acclimatized to the weather before undertaking the journey