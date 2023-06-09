Dhamtari Chhattisgarh A unique wedding was performed at Kandel village in the Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh During the wedding ceremony a blood donation camp was also organised Besides blood donation invitees who came to attend the marriage pledged their eyes and organs at the wedding ceremony The guests and members of the baraatis as well as villagers came forward to donate blood enthusiastically Kandel village became popular when Mahatma Gandhi started the Satyagraha movement The village has a historical significance About 30 km from Dhamtari the people of this village took part in Bapu s movement that was launched in 1920 Gandhiji visited the village to start the Canal Satyagraha movement The village gained prominence during the freedom movement Keeping with the tradition of the past the village again became a role model All guests and participants including the bride and groom took part in the blood donation at the wedding ceremony Besides seven people took a pledge to donate their bodies Groom Mukesh Kumar and bride Neha Sahu tied the knot But their marriage ceremony will be remembered for doing something special for society said some of the participants Groom s younger brother Shardamani Sahu and volunteers of the Ambulance Group came forward to make it a successful event Even the wedding cards carried slogans such as Rakt Daan Mahadaan blood donation great service to society Besides the importance of organ donation was also explained to the people It was inspiring for guests and participants who came to attend the wedding ceremony They not only donated blood but also took a pledge to give their eyes and organs