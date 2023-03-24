Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Chhattisgarh's Bastar on March 24 to attend the 84th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Jagdalpur. According to official sources, the union minister will reach Jagdalpur by a special aircraft (BSF Embair) at 5 pm on Friday and visit the headquarters of Karanpur Cobra 201 Battalion where Shah will hold a meeting with the officials of the camp. After the meeting, Shah will have dinner with the soldiers and spend a night at the Cobra Battalion headquarters.

The CRPF's 84th Raising Day celebrations will be held from 8 am to 10:30 am. Shah will take stock of the anti-Naxal campaign in Jagdalpur, a stronghold of Left Wing extremists. He will also encourage the CRPF jawans to eliminate Naxals from the area. After attending the celebrations, Shah will reach Jagdalpur airport by helicopter from where to leave for Nagpur by a special plane.

Senior journalist, Uchit Sharma said, "Amit Shah's visit to Chhattisgarh is very crucial for the party as Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held this year and Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in the state next year. Shah's visit is also important to eliminate Naxals from the area. His visit will send a message to the Naxlites that the centre will not tolerate Naxal activities anymore."

Sharma further said that organizing the 84th Foundation Day program of CRPF in Jagdalpur is a strategy to put pressure on the Naxalites which will help eliminate the Left Wing extremists. With security beefed up for the union minister's visit to the state, the people will also feel safe. Advanced efforts should also be made to end Naxalism. Our soldiers must be provided with advanced weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) must be used for inspection. This will help in reducing the deaths of our soldiers.

Sources said that CRPF women bikers also embarked on a 1,848-kilometer bike rally from Delhi's India Gate to Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur to mark the 84th Raising Day celebrations of CRPF.