Jagdalpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the fight against the Left Wing Extremism is in the final stage in the country while crediting the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for the results. Shah, speaking at the 84th Raising Day of CRPF in Jagdalpur Chhattisgarh lauded the efforts of the CRPF for the countrys' internal security.

He also paid tribute to the martyred soldiers of the CRPF. The Home Minister said that there has been a considerable decrease in Naxalite violence in the last few years. He said that compared to the year 2010, there has been a reduction of 76 percent in Naxalite violence 78 percent reduction in the killing of soldiers.

He said that 763 CRPF jawans made their supreme sacrifice while ending the growing Left Wing Extremism. “I pay tribute to all those brave soldiers. Today we are achieving success against left wing extremism for which the soldiers have made unprecedented contribution. CRPF personnel have made significant contribution in establishing peace and development works from Jammu and Kashmir to remote tribal areas,” Shah said.

He said that development works worth Rs 174 crore have been undertaken in Chhattisgarh. “Weekly news bulletin has started in Halbi language. I congratulate All India Radio and Doordarshan. Local languages will be made stronger. Tribals will get news in their own language. Their contact with the country and the world will increase,” he said.

He further said that the Government of India has taken many steps for the welfare of CRPF jawans and modernization of CRPF. Shah said that it was a proud moment for the country that the foundation day of CRPF is being held for the first time in Chhattisgarh. “Being alert every moment, the soldiers have brought development to the tribals by risking their lives. CRPF jawans have shown their bravery in front of the country and the world. CRPF has an important contribution in the history of internal security of the country,” he said.

The Home Minister also lauded the CRPF for playing a key role in ensuring peaceful elections int the country. “Democracy can be safe only when it is protected in a reliable way. CRPF has played its important responsibility in the elections. The biggest panchayat of democracy, our Parliament House has also been protected by the CRPF,” he said.

Shah also congratulated the women wing of the CRPF on the occasion which he said symbolizes women empowerment. The security vacuum in Bihar and Jharkhand will end soon, he added. The union Home Minister The CRPF was established on 27 July 1939. On 28 December 1949, Sardar Patel renamed it as the Central Reserve Police Force. T

he CRPF which started from a single battalion boasts of more than 3.25 lakh soldiers.