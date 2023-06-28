Under-construction bridge collapses in Chhattisgarh, video goes viral

Raipur: An under-construction bridge in Chhattisgarh collapsed and washed away in the first rain of the monsoon on Wednesday. The bridge was being built on a Sagni Ghat which connects the Silli and Nankatti villages in Durg disctrict of the state. The total estimated cost of the bridge was around Rs 16 crore.

This comes after the area has been witnessing continuous rain for four days. Local authorities said that the structure that caved in consisted of only the "staging and shuttering" done by the contractor, and no concrete had been poured. They added that a show-cause notice will be issued to the contractor. There was no safety arrangement when the incident took place. Construction on the bridge had begun on November 11, 2020, and it was supposed to have been completed on April 11, 2022.

Videos that had gone viral on social media showed the bridge crumbling and collapsing before being washed away. While it crashed, some local residents were seen standing near its edges. D K Maheshwari, executive engineer of the bridges department, as per reports said, said the contractor, Amar Infrastructure, had been asked to dismantle the structure ahead of the monsoon season, but it failed to do so.

He said the total damage is around Rs 12 lakh and the same will be borne by the contractor. Asked about the delay in the bridge's completion, he said it was because of issues related to land acquisition.