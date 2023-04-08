Sukma: In a major success for the Chhattisgarh Police in the anti-Naxal operations, the police on Friday arrested two top Naxalite leaders carrying Rs 2 lakh bounty on their heads, officials said. Police also recovered explosive material from the arrested Naxalites. SDPO Tomesh Verma said that the police had received inputs about the making of explosive material by Naxalites in the Kukanar forest after which a search operation was launched in the area.

Following the inputs, a joint party of District Force and DRG from Kukanar police station started searching the woods and hills of Kanvadpara and Pedapara area of Kunna border villages of Sukma and Dantewada, the police officer said. As the search operation was going on, some suspicious persons started trying to hide after seeing the police, SDPO said adding the jawans saw them and laid siege to the house where they hid and apprehended two suspicious persons.

They have been identified as Muchaki Sukhram and Madvi Kosa. A police spokesman said that 1 tiffin bomb (IED) of approximately 08-10 kgs, 12 electric detonators, 1 electric multimeter, approx 60 kgs ammonium nitrate, battery, electric wire, switch, detonator, shoe, 1 black pittu bag, 3 injections were recovered from the arrested Naxalites besides medicines, Naxalite literature, and other daily use items.

On inquiring about the explosive material, the arrested Naxalites said that at the behest of the big Naxalite leaders Jagdish, Madkam Somdu, Hemla Bhima, Jayalal, Pradeep, they are used to harm the police, police said. During interrogation, the suspects accepted to work for the Naxalite organization. A reward of Rs 1 lakh was declared for the arrested Naxalite leaders.

A case was registered against both the Naxalites in Kukanar police station under the Explosive Substances Act. Both the Naxalites were presented in court and sent to jail.