Raipur: In a shocking incident reported from Chhattisgarh on the festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrating brother-sister love, over 10 men allegedly gangraped two sisters including a minor girl in capital Raipur on Thursday, police said. The accused have been arrested by the police. A police official said that the incident took place in the Mandir Hasaud area of Raipur when the sisters were returning home after tying a rakhi to the men in the area.

Also read: Upset over police inaction, rape victim attempts suicide in Chhattisgarh

It is learnt that when the siblings reached near RIMS College, 10 miscreants riding motorcycles stopped them and snatched their mobile phones. The attackers then abducted the sisters by threatening them with a knife and took them to a deserted place where the accused gang-raped both the sisters, the victims said.

According to the police, at 1 o'clock in the night of August 31, the two victims came along with a boy and filed a report at the Mandir Hasaud police station, Neeraj Chandrakar, ASP Rural said. Following the complaint, police swung into action and launched a manhunt to nab the accused, he said. A team of DSP and TI was formed arrested the 10 accused in the case.

Further proceedings into the matter are going on. Pertinently, on Independence Day this year, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had said that the accused in cases of rape, molestation and other crimes against women will be barred from government jobs in the state. Earlier in July this year, a rape victim attempted suicide by trying to set herself on fire in front of the police station in Kawardha after the police allegedly failed to book her culprits.