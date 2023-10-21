Kanker: Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, official sources said on Saturday. The Inspector General of Police Sunderraj P said that the encounter took place around 8 am in the morning in a forest located within the limits of Koylibeda police station during an anti-Naxal operation.

The Bastar IG said that a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of the state police force, was conducting the an anti-Naxal operation when the Naxals hiding in the area opened fire on the security forces which was retaliated thus triggering an encounter. Bastar IG Sunderraj P said that after the firing stopped, bodies of two male Naxalites, one INSAS rifle, one 12 bore rifle and ammunition were recovered from the spot.