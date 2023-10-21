Two Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Kanker
Published: 1 hours ago
Kanker: Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, official sources said on Saturday. The Inspector General of Police Sunderraj P said that the encounter took place around 8 am in the morning in a forest located within the limits of Koylibeda police station during an anti-Naxal operation.
The Bastar IG said that a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of the state police force, was conducting the an anti-Naxal operation when the Naxals hiding in the area opened fire on the security forces which was retaliated thus triggering an encounter. Bastar IG Sunderraj P said that after the firing stopped, bodies of two male Naxalites, one INSAS rifle, one 12 bore rifle and ammunition were recovered from the spot.
The dead Naxalites have not been identified yet and the surrounding areas have not been identified, the Bastar IG said. The search operation is still going on in the area, he added.