Sarangarh: Two girls died and four others were injured on Sunday morning after being hit by a speeding dumper when they were on their way to take bath. All the injured were rushed to the district hospital in Chattisgarh's Sarangarh. It was learnt that the condition of one girl was critical and was referred to Raigarh medical college for treatment. The driver of the dumper fled after the accident.

All six girls are from the same family. The accident occurred near Bataupali village in Sarangarh district. The deceased have been identified as Kavita (10) and Anju Sidar (15) while condition of Rakhi Sidar (10) is critical. The girls were walking to the nearby pond for a bath this morning. A dumper moving at a very high speed ran over them when they were crossing the road to reach the pond on the other side. Villagers admitted the injured to the hospital. Police said the three injured girls have been discharged from the hospital after preliminary treatment. Villagers have demanded action against the driver and compensation for the family of the deceased girls.

Also Read: Chattisgarh: Five dead in road accident

Police said investigations are on and a case has been registered against the driver. Efforts are being taken to trace the driver and arrest him, police said. The Saraipali-Raigarh highway was blocked for sometime in protest against the accident. Some vehicles were also damaged during this. Police later brought the situation under control. In February, in a major road accident in Chattisgarh's Balod district, four persons, including a woman and her son died the car carrying then was hit by a truck. The truck driver absconded after the accident.