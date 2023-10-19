New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed its discontent with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for filing an application before a trial court for the issuance of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against an accused in a money laundering case connected with the alleged Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam in Chhattisgarh.

The apex court queried the ED’s counsel, despite the court directing the agency to stay its hands in all manner on July 18, why there was a hurry in moving before the trial court.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sudhanshu Dhulia, and Manoj Misra told the ED’s counsel, “Once we say you don’t have to take any coercive steps, is it (NBW) not in the overreach of our order? That is the point. Right or wrong, we are seized of it...”

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Anwar Dhebar, contended that on October 6, the Chhattisgarh High Court dismissed his client’s bail application after having granted him interim bail in July. Rohatgi said the ED had made an application dated October 9 before the trial court in Raipur seeking issuance of NBW against Dhebar, who moved the apex court through advocate Malak Manish Bhatt. It was argued before the court that the high court’s order rejecting the bail petition resulted in the issuance of an NBW. “Why such a hurry, I don’t understand,” Justice Kaul asked ED’s counsel.

The bench noted that the high court’s order dated October 6, in effect is sought to be assailed in these proceedings by the applications as is the order dated October 13, issuing non-bailable warrants by the trial court.

The bench, in its order, said: “Normally, we would have relegated the parties to a remedy in independent proceedings as urged by learned counsel for the Enforcement Directorate. However, what troubles us is the fact that we had passed interim protective orders for the Enforcement Directorate to stay its hands on account of the fact that the complaint had been returned and that is what gave rise to the order dated 18.07.2023."

The bench said a reading of the order, prima facie, gives rise to a scenario that the high court ought to have continued the interim bail order to await the orders to be passed by this court. “The High Court’s order rejecting the petition for bail and vacating the interim bail has resulted in the issuance of the NBW. The reply may be filed by the Enforcement Directorate within three weeks. Rejoinder, if any, be filed within two weeks thereafter. List after six weeks. In the meantime, the petitioner(s) would continue on interim bail and the order issuing NBW is stayed," said the bench.

The top court was hearing an application filed by Anwar Dhebar seeking a stay on the operation of the trial court’s October 13 order for the issuance of NBW against him. Dhebar also sought the court’s direction that no coercive steps be taken against him in the ED case. The Chhattisgarh government had earlier alleged in the apex court that several state excise department officials have complained about ED officials threatening them and their family members with arrest.