Unique wedding: Five transgenders marry their Guru in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir- Champa district

Janjgir- Champa (Chhattisgarh): In a unique heart-warming event, five transgenders or 'Kinnars' in Chhattisgarh got married to their gurus or leaders in a ritual that creates a family-like bonding in their community. This ritual is common among the intersex people who believe in the exclusivity of their lifestyle. The wedding ceremony followed all the traditional rituals of the trans community and was organized by the Kinnar Samiti, a community of eunuchs in India.

The Kinnar Samiti is a group of hijras or eunuchs who follow the guru-chela system. This design is a kinship system where gurus or leaders are the primary decision-makers for the community, and their followers or chelas learn about hijra customs from them. These communities are made up of a hierarchical structure, and a Naayak is the head of the group who determines policies for the community. Gurus are above community members and regulate daily life in the housing space known as a dera.

The marriage ceremony began on April 2 and will be concluded on April 4 with a 'Kalash Yatra'. Jyoti and Mahi Sagar were among the five 'Kinnars' who got married to their gurus. The brides were dressed up like married women and wore vermilion in the name of their guru, following the traditional rituals of the community. They sought blessings from the divine Bahuchara Mata and all their elders on this occasion. The rituals also included applying turmeric, henna, and getting ready to get married. After the marriage, they also wore vermilion in the name of their guru.

Jyoti, one of the brides, said "We get married to our Gurus in accordance with the Hindu traditions. First, we worship our goddess and then the rituals begin. Our rituals also include applying turmeric, and Henna, and also getting ready to get married. After the marriage, we will also wear vermilion in the name of our guru."

Mahi Sagar, another eunuch getting married here said, "Marriage is a special day in everyone's life and our families have come here to support us. We feel very happy and excited about our marriage. They are also enjoying the rituals with us."

Their Guru, Sharda Nayak said, "We all have gathered here for the happiness of my children who are getting married. On this occasion, I hope everyone in this district, in this world, remains happy and healthy. I request our goddess Bahuchara Mata to bless everyone." Basanti Mahant, mother of Jyoti said, "I feel sad but this is not in my control. I can't leave my child, that is why I have come here to support my child."

The Kinnar Samiti is a community of hijras or eunuchs who live in communities that follow the guru-chela system. They are also known as aravani, aruvani, and jogappa. These communities are similar to the Western notion of found family, where people who do not have blood ties form close-knit bonds and create a sense of belonging. For hijras, the guru-chela system is a way to create a family-like structure and find support and acceptance within their community.