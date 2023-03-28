Mahasamund(Chhattisgarh): As many as two people died and 20 others were injured after a pick-up van hit by a tractor-trolley in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund on Monday, an official said. Five people with severe injuries have been referred to the Mekahara in Raipur, while the rest are undergoing treatment at Bagbahra Community Health Center.

According to police sources, the incident took place near Nartora stop at around 10 pm on Monday night. The residents of Telabandha went to Dokarpali and were returning to their residence when the tractor-trolley hit the van. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot. The police then sent the injured to Bagbahra Community Health Center with the help of an ambulance service for treatment and sent the two bodies for post-mortem.

Bagbahra Block Medical Officer, Budhiyar Singh said, "Some of the injured are being treated at Sub Health Center while some of the injured were brought to Community Health Center. The five seriously injured were shifted to Raipur for treatment. We have started an investigation into the matter."

In a similar incident earlier, two girls died and four others were injured after being hit by a speeding dumper when they were on their way to take bath at a nearby pond. The incident took place in Chhattisgarh's Sanagarh district. The injured were shifted to the district hospital for treatment. The driver of the dumper fled from the spot after the accident. Police said that a case has been registered and the investigation is underway.