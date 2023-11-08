Kondagaon: In a tragic incident reported in the ongoing assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, three polling officials died while returning from election duties in Kondagaon district of the state, sources said on Wednesday. According to officials, the accident took place near Bahigaon village on National Highway 30 at around 4:30 am today morning.

An official said that the vehicle carrying the polling staff collided with a truck. In the road accident, two polling officials died on the spot, while the third also succumbed to his injuries later. The car carrying the polling staff was also completely wrecked in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Shiv Netam, Santram Netam and Harend Uike.

It is learnt that Shiv Netam was a teacher posted in Bedma. Santram Netam too worked as a teacher who was posted in Dhanora. As soon as local police received information about the incident, a team of police was rushed to the spot for a rescue operation. However, by the time, the polling officials could be taken to the hospital, they succumbed to their injuries.

Sources said that the polling personnel were returning from the Kondagaon district headquarters after completing their election duties. Pertinently, the first phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh recorded a voter turnout of 71.11 percent as per officials. Voting was held in 20 seats in the phase 1 of Assembly Elections.