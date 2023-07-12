Surajpur (Chhattisgarh): Days after Sidhi urination row in Madhya Pradesh, a tribal youth hailing from Chhattisgarh's Surjapur district was tied to a grader machine (used in the excavation of earth) and mercilessly beaten up by four persons. The youth was assaulted on suspicion of mobile phone theft.

The grader machine operator and three others were involved in beating up the tribal youth. The shocking incident was reported in the Pratappur area of the district. A complaint was lodged by the victim at Pratappur police station. Police said that after the registration of the complaint, the three accused were arrested immediately. "While the search is on for the fourth accused. He is on the run after the incident," police said.

"The trio blamed the victim for stealing a mobile phone. The victim's hands were tied to an excavator machine and mercilessly thrashed by the accused. The accused had threatened the victim of dire consequences if he reported the matter to the police,'' Kishor Kerketta, SHO of the Pratappur police station. The accused have been booked under Sections 294, 323, 341 and 506 of the IPC as well as the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The victim said, "I was on my way to Sarhari village from Mayapur. I was standing near the Mayapur-Jahan road construction site at around 7 o'clock in the morning. I was standing close to the grader machine. The machine operator along with his associates used foul language and started beating me. Before beating me, I was tied to the grader machine."

The three arrested accused have been identified as Abhishek Patel, Krishna Kumar Patel and Sonu Rathod. Police have been searching for the fourth accused who is on the run after the incident.

