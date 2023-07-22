Sukma (Chhattisgarh) : Three Naxalites involved in the 2013 Jheeram attack surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. They included an Ex-Deputy Commander carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh. Impressed by the Naxalism eradication policy being run by the Chhattisgarh government and the "Poona Narkom" policy being run in Sukma, the Naxalites surrendered on Friday.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G Chavan said that the Naxalites, including a couple surrendered before the Sukma police and the CRPF. The couple was carrying a reward of Rupees 1 lakh each. The surrendered Naxalites were disillusioned with the ideology of the ultras and eventually surrendered to the police.

The surrendered naxalites were accused of killing eight CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) personnel during an attack at the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in Dantewada, sources said.

Under the Chhattisgarh Naxalism eradication policy, "Poona Narkom" campaign is being run in Sukma. Inspired by this, Naxalites are continuously surrendering, the police said. Under this campaign, an appeal is being made to Naxalites to surrender by putting up banner posters in Naxal affected areas of the district. Impressed by this, all the three dreaded Naxalites have surrendered. The Naxalites who surrendered include former Katekalyan LGS deputy commander. There was a reward of Rs 3 lakh on this. His name is Lokesh alias Hunga.