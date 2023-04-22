Raipur A couple and their fouryear old son was found dead in their house in the rural area of Raipur Prima facie the man killed his wife and son by giving them rat poison before committing suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of their room in the house said police Investigation is onThe incident took place in Motimpur village in Kharora police station area this morning Relatives of the deceased said that the family was not seen after dinner last night When the family did not wake up in the morning relatives knocked their door But the deceased neither answered nor opened the door After breaking open the locked door relatives found the man hanging by the neck from ceiling while his wife and son were lying on the ground They informed the police Prima facie it appears that the man killed his wife and son before committing suicide by hanging himself The cause of death is yet to be ascertained and investigation is on said police After getting information police and AntiCrime and Cyber Unit reached the spot and the bodies were sent for postmortem The deceased have been identified as Tukeshwar Sonkar 30 his wife Nikki 26 and son Nihal 4 Tukeshwar worked as a daily wage worker and lived in a joint family His parents and brother were sleeping in adjacent two roomsAlso Read IIT Madras BTech student dies by suicide fourth case this yearKharora police station incharge Brijesh Tiwari said medicine used to kill rats has been found in the house It is being suspected to be a case of suicide but no suicide note was found he said The cause of death will be ascertained only after getting the postmortem report he added