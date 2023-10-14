THIS VILLAGE IN CHHATTISGARH HAS SMALLEST POLLING BOOTH IN COUNTRY

Raipur: Every vote is precious in a democracy. Hence, the government sensitises voters to participate in the polling process. Assembly elections will be held in five states soon and Chhattisgarh is one of the states where polling will be held in the second phase which is on November 7 and 17. In this order, a polling centre is in the news. The reason is that there are only five voters in that village. Therefore, it is recognised as the smallest polling booth in the state. There are reports that this is one of the smallest polling stations in the country as well.

The polling station is located in Sheradand village of Bharatpur Sonhat, the first Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh. It is a subsidiary village of Chanda Gram Panchayat. There are only three houses in this village amidst dense forests. A total of 11 people reside there, including three men and two women. A total of five people have the right to vote.

A couple is exercising their franchise for the first time. In 2008, when there were only two voters here, this village came into the limelight when a polling centre was set up in a hut. However, now it is a privilege to build a permanent building. Election officials reach here two days before the polling process. Every time 100 per cent voting was recorded here. Meanwhile, there are 12 voters in Kanto and 23 voters in Rewala under the same Assembly constituency.