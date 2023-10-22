Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The Congress has completed the announcement of candidates for 90 out of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh. The party has announced candidates for the remaining seven seats. Earlier, the party had announced a total of 83 candidates in two lists. In the third list released on Sunday night, the Congress has announced the names of candidates for a total of seven seats. Kuldeep Juneja was allocated the ticket from Raipur North.