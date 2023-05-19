Mahasamund (Chattisgarh): Unravelling a murder plot no less than a Bollywood mystery flick, police arrested a youth allegedly for killing his parents and his grandfather in Putka village of Singhoda police station area in Chhattisgarh on Thursday night. Interestingly enough, Udit – the elder son of the teacher couple who confessed his crime -- had only initially reported to the police about the disappearance of the trio.

The grim discovery unfolded on May 8, when Udit informed the police that his parents, Prabhat Bhoi and Jharna Bhoi, along with his grandmother, Sulochana, had gone to Raipur for medical treatment but never returned. Alarmed by the information, the police launched an immediate investigation, hoping to locate the missing family members. Little did they know that the very person who reported their disappearance was responsible for their deaths.

As the investigation progressed, Udit's younger brother, Amit, arrived at the family home and was greeted with a horrifying scene. The courtyard bore stains of blood, and a burnt pile of wood in the backyard contained some bones. Amit immediately grasped the truth, realizing the fate that had befallen his loved ones. He promptly informed the police about the gruesome findings, leading to Udit's subsequent apprehension.

During questioning, Udit confessed to the heinous crime, shedding light on his motive. He admitted to a desire for a luxurious lifestyle, which he believed was hindered by his family's refusal to provide him with money. Moreover, his father, Prabhat Bhoi, had frequently expressed anger and disappointment towards Udit's drinking habit. Udit had a criminal record, with previous charges of theft and assault, further exacerbating the tense environment within the household.

The fatal altercation that unfolded on the evening of May 7th escalated into a violent confrontation between Udit and his parents. In the dead of night, around 2 a.m., Udit mercilessly attacked his father and mother, ultimately claiming their lives. Following the murders, Udit relocated the bodies to a secluded area behind the house. He meticulously sanitized the bloodstains within the residence to erase any evidence. Subsequently, he proceeded to burn the three lifeless bodies using the firewood he had collected. To maintain an appearance of normalcy, Udit cleverly left his father's phone turned on and continued to shop online using his younger brother's account, ensuring that suspicions would not arise.

However, Udit's web of deceit unravelled sooner than expected, leading to his arrest and subsequent imprisonment. The police pieced together the gruesome details, connecting the dots and exposing Udit as the sole perpetrator responsible for the brutal murders of his parents and grandmother.