Janjgir Champa (Chhattisgarh): Three youths belonging to the same family died after consuming spurious countrymade liquor at Parsahibana village under Akaltara block in Jangir Champa district of Chhattisgarh on Monday morning. The deceased have been identified as Santram Shandey, 32, Sanjay Kumar Shandey, 35, and Jitendra Kumar Shandey, 35.

The three deaths were confirmed by the Block Medical Officer (BMO) of the Community Health Centre (CHC). The trio died after consuming suspected spurious alcohol made in the countryside. The post-mortem report will shed more light on the cause of death, the BMO added.

The trio Sanjay Shandey, Sant Kumar Shandey and Jitendra Shandey went to a village pond for fishing. They consumed countrymade liquor at a vending unit before going to the pond for fishing. The condition of the three began deteriorating after taking the illicit alcohol. Some people present there informed relatives of the trio. The relatives took them to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Akaltara.

On arrival at the CHC, Santram Shandey and Sanjay Kumar Shandey were pronounced dead. Whereas, Jitendra Kumar Shandey was referred to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur. But, he died before reaching the hospital.

Akaltara BMO (block medical officer) Mahendra Soni said the three victims were brought to the Community Health Centre (CHC). "Among the three persons, two were declared dead at the CHC. While the third victim was referred to CIMS, Bilaspur. He also died while on his way to the hospital. After the post-mortem report, things will be clear. Prima facie it appears that the trio died after consuming suspected spurious liquor."

On the other hand, BJP women's cell president Rajni Sahu came down heavily on Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congrees government in Chhattisgarh. She said that it shows the complete failure of the Bhupesh Baghel government in controlling hooch-related deaths in the state. The Chief Minister had promised to impose a ban on the sale of spurious liquor in the state.