New Delhi: The Supreme Court in an interim order on Tuesday put on hold the Enforcement Directorate investigation into the alleged Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam in Chhattisgarh. The state government had claimed that the central agency was attempting to implicate the chief minister in a money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor scam.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal along with advocate Sumeer Sodhi, representing the Chhattisgarh government, submitted before a bench headed by Justice S K Kaul that “the ED is harassing state officers, they have now got notices to disclose their properties so that the same can be attached. Shocking manner in which ED is proceeding”. After hearing submissions, the bench, also comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, passed an interim order staying the ED investigation into the alleged scam.

In May this year, the Supreme Court told the ED to "not create an atmosphere of fear", following allegations by the Chhattisgarh government that the agency was attempting to implicate the chief minister. Then, Sibal had contended that ED is running amok and they are threatening excise officers and pressed that this is happening because elections are coming.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, had opposed Sibal’s submissions and submitted that the ED is probing a scam in the state. The top court orally told the ED, "Don’t create an atmosphere of fear” and also noted that even a bonafide cause becomes suspect when the agency behaves like this.

The state government has alleged that several state excise department officials have complained the ED is threatening them and their family members with arrest and the agency is trying to implicate Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The top court was hearing a plea filed by Chhattisgarh-based persons challenging the proceedings initiated by the agency.

The state government has filed an impleadment application in the petition, contending that officers of the excise department have complained alleging mental and physical torture by ED officers during the probe and there is an administrative standstill due to the ED’s actions. It emphasized that there is a law-and-order situation in the state.

The state government claimed that its officers are being threatened by the agency officials with their arrest or arrest of their family members and also being implicated in cases if they do not make and sign the statement as desired by them and to implicate the Chief Minister and other senior officers.

