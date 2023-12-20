

Sukma (Chattisgarh): Security forces gunned down six Maoists in the forests of Kottapalli and Nagaram in Chhattisgarh's Sukma during a gun battle on Wednesday. A Naxalite camp was also dismantled in the operation, sources said and added incriminating documents and explosives were also recovered by forces. At present, the area is witnessing an extensive search operation by the soldiers.

Sukma Superintendant of Police, Kiran Chavan, said, "Upon receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of Naxalites at Nagaram LOS in the Chintalnar police station area, a joint operation was launched involving DRG, Bastar Fighters and Cobra 201 Battalion”. He further detailed the encounter stating that the soldiers engaged in the operation exchanged gunfire with Maoista. Subsequently, as the Naxalites sensed the tides turning against them, they fled into the dense forests evading the soldiers. The security forces said six Naxalites were neutralised during the encounter.

The intensified action against Naxalities in Sukma comes on the heels of the recent elections in the Naxal-affected district of Bastar division. As security personnel continue to embark on extensive search missions into remote areas, efforts to establish a police camp in the Naxalite-affected region are also underway.

In a separate incident in Bijapur, police dismantled a Naxalite camp. The discovery of a substantial quantity of explosives was also made by forces.

Taking note of the Sukna encounter, Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai chaired a high-level meeting, where he issued directives to the Director-General of Police (DGP0 regarding the ongoing situation.



Meanwhile, concerns were raised about the delay in starting mid-day meal breakfasts, with Congress leader Charandas Mahant expressing apprehension about the government's alleged failure to control Naxalite activities. The series of encounters and intensified actions highlight the persistent efforts of the security forces to combat Nxalite activities in the region, prompting high-level administrative scrutiny and calls for addressing broader social concerns to effectively curb Naxalite influence.

Read more :