Raipur Chhattisgarh In a tragic incident a nineyearold girl was injured after a pack of stray dogs attacked her in Tatibandh on Sunday According to the victim s family the dogs attacked the girl while she was playing outside her house According to official sources the girl was rescued by her family members after they heard her screams The victim was admitted to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment The victim identified as Sabpreet Kaur a third grade student said I was playing outside my house when seven to eight dogs suddenly attacked me after which I started crying and screaming Upon hearing my screams my family members came and rescued me But by the time I was rescued I had suffered several injuries Sabpreet Kaur s father Gursimran Singh said that stray dogs have been creating a terror in the locality There are about 8 to 10 stray dogs in the street of Bharat Mata School due to which the residents live in constant fearAlso read Minor siblings found dead in Delhi s Vasant Kunj last month were killed by dogs postmortem report saysSingh said Several complaints have been lodged with the Raipur Municipal Corporation regarding the problems of dogs but no stern action has been taken against it Neither the dogs are sterilised nor they are taken away Residents are in constant fear These dogs have attacked several children in the past as well but no action has been taken yet The Municipal Corporation should take action on this as soon as possible Manoj Verma deputy leader of the opposition of Raipur Municipal Corporation said Every year funds are released from the Municipal Corporation for the sterilization of dogs But the dogs are still not sterilized The dog menace is a problem in almost every ward of Raipur The Municipal Corporation does the work of catching stray dogs for some days but then stop without completing the work The municipal administration needs to take concrete steps in this regard