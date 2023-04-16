Raipur Raipur police on Sunday arrested two persons for allegedly trying to sell two sets of swamp deer anthers worth around Rs three lakh The accused were waiting for customers when police nabbed them from Vinobha Bhave Nagar area in Raipur Police said a case has been registering under the Wildlife Protection Act against the duo and further investigations are underwayThe arrested accused both aged 37 years have been identified as Tahemim Wazir Sheikh from Maharashtra and Atif Ahmed Ansari from Chattisgarh s Raipur During interrogation it was revealed that they had brought the deer anthers from Gadchiroli in Maharashtra to Raipur and were trying to sell it here The Anti Crime and Cyber Unit ACCU got information from an informer about a man who was trying to sell deer anthers Acting on the tip off a team comprising ACCU and the Civil Line Police officias reached Irrigation Colony near Vinobha Bhave Nagar The two men were arrested from the spot after ascertaining their identities Police recovered two sets of deer anthers from gunny bags that they were carrying When questioned they failed to furnish any valid documents to substantiate as to why they had the deer anthers in their possession police said The accused were then brought to the police station and probe is on police added Also Read Man held with rare animals at Chennai airportIn November 2022 two persons were arrested for possessing wildlife contrabands deer anthers and genitals of monitor lizard from Jammu The genitals of monitor lizard were being sold in shops and online as magical plant roots for bringing in good luck while the deer anthers were sold in the black market