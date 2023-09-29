Raipur: A minor boy was taken into custody for raping a six-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, the police said on Friday. The incident took place in the Dharsiwa police station area of the city on Thursday afternoon, they said. A minor child took a six-year-old girl to his home and then allegedly sexually assaulted her. When the girl returned home, she complained of pain. Her private parts were bleeding after which the family members of the girl admitted her to the Mekahara Hospital in Raipur," Lakhan Patle, Additional Superintendent of Police, Raipur City said.

The accused boy has been taken into custody and sent to a juvenile home, Patle added. The police started an investigation under the Protection of Children from Sexual Assault Act (POCSO). Currently, the condition of the girl is said to be normal.

Earlier, a man was detained and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the matter after a 12-year-old girl was found bleeding on a street in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh, said MP home minister Narottam Mishra. The medical examination confirmed that she had been raped, the police said. The girl, who was being treated in a hospital in Indore, is out of danger, he said.