Sukma: In a major exchange of fire between security forces and CPI (Maoist) rebels on Tuesday, a hardcore Maoist, wanted in more than a dozen incidents of Maoist violence, was killed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The hardcore Maoist leader has been identified as Sodhi Dula.

At least four Maoists were injured in the shootout. A gun and explosive material were recovered from the spot. "A firearm, an improvised explosive device (IED) and materials used in making explosives were recovered from the encounter site," said an official. The encounter site was located 350 km from the state capital Raipur, he said.

The security forces swung into action after a tip-off from the informer about the presence of Maoists Vetti Bhima, Mangadu, Kosi, Sodhi Dula and others belonging to the Konta Area Committee, between Maraiguda and Regadgatta areas. The rebels had gathered in ​​the Errabor police station area of the district. A joint team of DRG and CRPF was conducting the search operation to locate the presence of Maoists.

As soon as the security forces arrived at Bodgubli village. The Maoists, who were already there, started firing indiscriminately on seeing the security forces. In a retaliatory fire, Maoist Sodhi was killed, said Gaurav Mandal, Sukma ASP.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of the Maoist was identified as Sodhi Dula. A muzzle-loading gun, an IED, gelatine rod, cordtex wire and electric detonators were recovered from the spot, the ASP said. Dula was active as a key member of the Konta Area Committee of Maoists and 15 cases related to Maoist incidents were registered against him. A search operation was underway in nearby areas.

Also read: CPI (Maoist) rebels trying to revive outfit in Bihar’s Magadh zone, says NIA probe report