SECURITY FORCES DESTROY MAOIST CAMPS IN CHHATTISGARHS BIJAPUR

Bijapur Five Maoist camps were busted and one Maoist was arrested in Bijapur of Chhattisgarh on Friday according to the police They said that the Special Task Force STF was out on an antiMaoist operation on Thursday in the forests of Tekmeta Marwara Sagmeta Bade Kakler Chhote Kakler and Pillur under Farsegarh police station limits following specific inputs about the presence of 25 Maoists along with senior functionaries of the National Park Area Committee of the outlawed outfit Also read Another BJP leader killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh third incident in five days An improvised explosive device was found in the Pillur forest area and was defused We have recovered explosives detonators Maoist uniforms literature medicines chargers tools and materials of daily use from five camps that were busted the police disclosed A lower rung Maoist identified as Vinod Hemla 33 was apprehended from the jungles of Kamkanar and Chinnajojer under Gangaloor police station limits by a joint team of District Force District Reserve Guard and 222nd battalion of Central Reserve Police Force CRPF on Thursday A tiffin bomb was recovered from him they addedBijapur ASP Chandrakant Gavarna said On April 20 the Special Task Force STF launched an antiMaoist operation to nab the Maoists But they escaped from the spot After that the security forces were informed about more Maoists camps in the forests of Bijapur On receiving the information a search operation was conducted by the security forces on April 21 and they found the camps of Maoists There the police found a huge cache of arms ammunition and other material he said Immediately the police demolished the camps