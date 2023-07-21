New Delhi: In a significant development, Gurjinder Pal Singh, an IPS officer belonging to the 1994 batch of the Chhattisgarh cadre, has been compulsorily retired by the Home Ministry. The decision comes in the wake of serious allegations against him, including amassing assets disproportionate to his known Scam-tainted Chhattisgarh IPS Officer GP Singh forced to retiresources of income and involvement in a massive exchange of money, as reported by undisclosed sources.

GP Singh, who held the position of Additional Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), found himself embroiled in a series of legal troubles after his residence was raided by the ACB in July 2021. Following the raid, Singh faced multiple charges, including sedition, as authorities believed he possessed assets that far exceeded his legitimate earnings and was allegedly involved in extortion.

The situation took a more troubling turn when the Raipur police booked him under sedition charges again this time alongside allegations of promoting enmity between various groups and extortion. The catalyst for these new charges was the discovery of a diary during a subsequent investigation. According to sources from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the diary contained fictional accounts involving high-ranking government officials and other officers, seemingly aimed at fomenting unrest.

He has been in jail for a long time because of these cases. The state government had recommended the dismissal of Singh from service. But the Union Home Ministry has given him compulsory retirement. The accusations against GP Singh were serious enough to warrant his suspension from duty. Seeking legal recourse, he approached the Supreme Court for protection against arrest in cases related to sedition, which the court granted for a period of two months. However, the protection did not extend to the corruption case, leaving him vulnerable to potential arrest on those charges.