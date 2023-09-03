Sanatan Dharma should be fully respected, says T S Singh Deo

Raipur: Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister T.S. Singh Deo reacted to Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial remarks against 'Sanatan Dharma saying that this could be his personal opinion.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, Singh Deo said, "There are many religions in the world and any such comment on any religion is personal. Everyone has freedom. Sanatan Dharma is an established lifestyle and a religious expression. This should be fully respected."

"I cannot say on behalf of the Congress as I am not a spokesperson. I can personally say that the Sanatana Dharma of India is centuries old and well-established. The depth of 'Sanatan Dharma' and the teachings of Vedas and Puranas are incomparable," Deo added.

Also read: If Congress does not snap ties with DMK, people will confirm they are anti-Hindu: Himanta Biswa Sarma on Jr Stalin's remark

Alleging that 'Sanatan dharma' is against equality and social justice, Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has said it should be eradicated. Udhayanidhi Stalin also compared Sanatan Dharma to Corona, Dengue, and Malaria in a program in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. A row has kicked up following the statement by Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sushil Modi reacting to Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement said that he should be arrested and imprisoned. He further said that Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments are fostering enmity and spreading hatred in the country.