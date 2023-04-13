RSS HAS NO GRANTH GURU AND GOVIND SHANKARACHARYA SWAMI NISCHALANAND SARASWATI TARGETS THE SANGH IN CHHATTISGARHS BILASPUR

Bilaspur: Shankaracharya Swami Nischalanand Saraswati on Wednesday targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP accusing them of having gone “astray” in absence of spiritual leaders. Saraswati is on a pilgrimage to Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. Addressing a mega religious gathering of his followers at the CMD College ground in Bilaspur, Swami Nischalanand Saraswati said that the RSS does not have any traditional Hindu scriptures, which would have given it a credibility.

The Shanakaracharya said that he was making the claim on the basis of his interactions with the RSS activists whom he met in Delhi 62 years ago during his student life. "The RSS does not have the backing of any scripture. There is no guru, no leader who has a historical backing. Where will it (RSS) go without granth (scriptures), guru and Govind. Wherever it goes, it will come back here. So keep wandering," he said while taking a jibe at the RSS.

Over a question regarding the interrelation of politics and religion, Shankaracharya Swami Nischalanand Saraswati said that "The name of politics is Rajdharma. There is never politics outside the limits of religion. Politics means Rajdharma. They are synonymous to each other. Distorting the dignity of Math temples by is not politics, it is a frenzy in the name of politics,” he said.

Over a question with regard to a claim that Hindu were in danger, Saraswati said, “Hindus are not in danger, those who do not know Hinduism and do not believe in it are in danger."