RISING SUICIDE CASES AMONG STUDENTS A SERIOUS ISSUE PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMU

Raipur: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday expressed concern over rising suicide cases among students in the country advising students to never up in life in the face of adversity and deal with study pressure in a positive way. The President made the remarks at the launch of the state-level launch of 'Year of Positive Change' of Brahma Kumaris at Shanti Sarovar Retreat Centre in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur.

“Student suicide is a serious issue, take victory and failure in a positive way. Our country is continuously touching new heights, the tricolor is flying on the moon. New records are being made in sports at the world level. But suicide of students is a serious matter. A few days ago, two students preparing for NEET ended their lives, their dreams, their future.

Such incidents should not happen. Rather, we should take the competition positively. Wins and losses keep happening,” President Murmu said while referring to the recent cases of suicides in coaching hub Kota in Rajasthan where the aspirants for competitive examinations ended their lives on Sunday taking the toll to 22 this year so far. Following the twin suicide cases on the same day, the authorities have ordered suspension of mock tests at the tuition centres.

President Murmu advised the students to never be disappointed in life. She advised them to try in the field of their interest with patience and hard work. "There is pressure of competition on children, but as important as their career is, it is equally important that they can face the challenges of life. Every child has his own unique talent. Knowing your interest, work in that direction. This era is a scientific era. Today's children are very sharp minded. They have little patience. But we can achieve success only by enduring hardships," she said.

"We are not just a body, we are a soul. We are an integral part of the Supreme Being. Patience is the path to happiness. It is difficult, but with practice this path also becomes easy. I want to tell everyone to keep doing positive work with their interest. Be with such people who can show you the right path," she added.

The President said that all stakeholders should work in the direction of supporting students to beat negative thinking and take study pressure in a positive way. They should help students move ahead with confidence," Murmu added. She urged the family members, friends, teachers and society to understand the psychology of children and help them.

"Every individual has unique talent. It is good to take inspiration from others but one should understand one's own interests and abilities and choose the right direction. For this, it is necessary to communicate with the self. By awakening the inner self, one can increase capabilities. With positive thinking and actions, not only our own lives but also the lives of people around us can be improved," she said.