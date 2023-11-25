RELIEF FOR CHHATTISGARH CM BHUPESH BAGHEL IN MAHADEV APP CASE ALLEGED COURIER BACKTRACKS SAYS HE WAS IMPLICATED

Raipur: Asim Das, the alleged courier arrested by ED and accused of having delivered cash to politicians in the Mahadev betting app case has made a U-turn saying that he has been implicated in a conspiracy and has never delivered cash to any politician, sources said. The development is being seen as a major relief to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who was alleged to have received kickbacks from the promoters of the Mahadev betting app.

The latest revelation was made by Das's lawyer Shoaib Alvi while Das was being produced in the court in the case. "Asim Das wrote a letter to the ED director from jail and also sent copies of it to higher officials, including the Prime Minister's Office, on November 17, stating that he was being implicated in the case and the Central Investigation Agency had forced him to sign a statement," Das's lawyer Alvi told the media.

The lawyer said that he has also requested the court to accept the letter as part of the case record. The ED has arrested Das with Rs 5 crore cash in early Nov and said that Das had told the probe agency that the promoters of the Mahadev betting app paid Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Das also wrote in his latest letter that he had gone to Dubai twice in October this year after being invited by his childhood friend Shubham Soni. The entire arrangement for his travel was made by Soni. According to ED, Soni is one of the main accused in this case. Asim Das's lawyer said that Shubham Soni wanted to start a construction business in Chhattisgarh.

He asked Das to work for him, promising to arrange funds for the business. The lawyer further said that on November 3, the day Das was arrested, Das was asked to take a car parked in the parking lot of Raipur airport and check into a hotel on VIP Road in Raipur. Alvi said, Asim Das was later asked to park the car on the road where a man placed a bag full of cash in the car and drove away.

Das claimed in the letter that "After some time, I was asked on the phone to go back to my hotel room Where after some time, ED officials came to my room and took me with them. Later I realized that I am being framed. I have never given money or any other assistance to any political leader or activist”. The ED presented both the accused arrested on Friday in the court.

Raipur Court, after hearing both the parties, rejected the bail plea filed by both the accused and extended their judicial remand till December 1. The next hearing will be on 1st December. Das's lawyer Shoaib Alvi said that after the judicial custody period of Asim Das and Bhim Singh Yadav ended, they were produced in the court of Special Judge for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases, Ajay Singh Rajput.

The court extended his judicial custody for seven days. Alleged cash courier AsIm Das and constable Bhim Singh Yadav were arrested by the ED on November 3, four days before the first phase of Chhattisgarh assembly elections. The ED had on November 3 claimed that forensic analysis and the statement of 'cash courier' Das had led to shocking allegations that Mahadev betting app promoters had paid around Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for election expenses.