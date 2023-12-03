Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Dr Raman Singh, another low-profile BJP leader, is undoubtedly an architect of the BJP's emphatic win in Chhattisgarh Assembly polls.

Born on October 15, 1952. Dr. Raman Singh, who has served as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh in the past, is one of the favourites to become the Chief Minister. An experienced campaigner, Dr Singh, was an elected Member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly for two terms - 1990 and 1993.

Dr Raman Singh, who is currently leading from the Rajnandgoan Assembly constituency by over 44,000 votes, is a mass leader and has a hold over administration. He led the saffron's party campaign in the state, affected by Naxalism, and from the first day was confident of the BJP's win. He extensively toured nooks and corners of the state and campaigned for the BJP candidates.

In 1999, Dr Raman Singh was elected to the 13th Lok Sabha and from October 13, 1999, to 29 January 2003 served as the Union Minister of State Commerce and Industry in the then Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government. Singh then forayed into Chhattisgarh politics after the state was carved out of undived Madhya Pradesh in 2000. He first became a MLA in 2004 and then in 2008 and 2013.

Dr Raman Singh continued his winning streak in the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections and once again emerged triumphant from his traditional Rajnandgaon constituency and once again has weaved his magic in the 2023 Chhattisgarh polls.

A soft-spoken person, Dr Raman Singh will remember this win for ages. Now it is on the BJP toss brass, whether to make Dr Raman Singh, the Chief Minister or give a new face.