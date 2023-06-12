RAJASTHAN WOMAN SEEKS GEHLOT SONU SOODS INTERVENTION TO RESCUE HER FROM FORCIBLE MARRIAGE

Kanker Chhattisgarh A woman from Chhattisgarh s Kanker claimed that she was forced by her family to marry a 40yearold mentally challenged man The girl identified as Taruna Sharma tweeted tagging Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and actor Sonu Sood to save her After the tweet went viral the Sakhi One Stop Centre team informed the Antagarh police about the issue In turn the Antagarh police on Saturday reached the house of the newly married woman and when they questioned her Taruna narrated her ordeal and said that she is a native of Balesar in Rajasthan and she was in love with her childhood friend Surendra Sankhla She further stated that they got a court marriage in January However when my family members of came to know about the matter they separated us and confined me in the house for five months After that I was brought to Chhattisgarh s Raipur where my marriage was fixed to one Chirag Jitendra I was then forcibly married to him Also read Jharkhand Wedding called off in Ranchi after bride finds groom is already married has two childrenTaruna Sharma said I am already married My family exerted pressure on me to get married again Now neither I want to go to my family nor to Antagarh My family will not allow even my legal husband to come here When I informed my second husband he used to call me sometimes sister and sometimes aunty Now I want to go to Nari Niketan After that I want to live with my legal husband Meanwhile Taruna s second husband Jitendra Joshi said Taruna was blackmailing me after marriage My life is ruined If she had told me earlier about this I would not have married her However I want to live with her Meanwhile Taruna s first husband Surendra Sankhla said that he will accept Taruna in any situation Sakhi One Stop Centre incharge Preeti Tiwari said We cannot disclose any information It is out of our jurisdiction However Antagarh police station incharge Roshan Kaushik said After receiving the information from Sakhi Centre the woman was brought from her house The woman has been handed over to Sakhi Centre at Kanker Currently the investigation is underway she said