Hyderabad A video claiming that a Balasorelike train mishap was averted in Chhattisgarh s Bilaspur District became viral on Sunday The video said two trains came on a single line and was on the verge of a major accident sparking a furore in social media The Indian Railways however came out with a clarification soon refuting the claim The Railways said The incident shown in the video has happened in Auto section bwrween BSPGTW on 100623 evening Goods train No DNBOX Electric light engine rear was standing at GTW HOME SIGNAL from 1730 hrs due to other train NGTW was admitting from middle line no 7 at GTW yard Earlier the video claimed that drivers of the trains averted a major accident by stopping the trains on time a few feet away from each other The video which came days after Odisha s Balsore witnessed a major tragedy were widely shared in socThe collision and derailment involved three trains killing 275 people and injuring over a thousand peopleThe setting of Sunday s video emanted from Bilaspur district which lies in the South East Central Railway Zone The two trains involved in the incident were a Memu local train and a goods train that stopped a few feet away from each other the video claimed The news that surfaced claimed that the Memu local train was on its way to Korba when it faced the Goods train on the same track between Jairamnagar in Bilaspur District and Kotmisonar The incident is reported to have occurred because of a human technical error which was rectified in time to evade the massive accident