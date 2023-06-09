Bilaspur A wagon of a goods train got derailed at Bilaspur railway station on Friday following which several trains on the HowrahMumbai route were disrupted After receiving information about the incident a team of railway officials reached the spot and relief work was started immediately Efforts were initiated for restoration of the derailed coach Officials said that the HowrahMumbai route is being cleared and traffic will be resumed soon For the time being Railways has diverted trains plying on this route following which no trains were cancelled officials saidIt may be mentioned here that a major accident was averted last night as smoke was seen in an airconditioned coach of the DurgPuri Express on NuapadaKhariar road in Odisha Officials said the fire was due to some faults in the brake winding No injuries were reported but the passengers got scared after spotting the smoke The fire was prevented from spreading and was extinguished immediately officials said After rectifying the defect the train was allowed to head for its destination Earlier on Wednesday a fault was noticed in the AC threetier coach of DarbhangaSecunderabad Express Following which the train was late by several hours leaving passengers in troubleAlso Read Odisha train accident 19 Bihar passengers missing 50 dead says Disaster Management deptAlso in a tragic incident six labourers died and two others were injured after being run over by a goods train near JajpurKeonjhar Road station The labourers had taken shelter under the stationary good train when it suddenly started rolling On June 2 in a major accident involving Coromandel Express SMVPHowrah Superfast Express and a goods train at least 288 people died and more than 1000 were injured near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha s Balasore