Raigarh A female teacher of a government school allegedly beat up a sixyearold girl and locked her in the bathroom in Kharsia in Chhattisgarh s Raigarh Police have arrested the teacher and investigation is on Police said the concerned teacher was accused of administering corporal punishment to a pupil eight years back After getting information about the incident a team of the Women and Child Development department along with police reached the teacher s house and rescued the girl It is being alleged that the teacher used to repeat the incident frequently The accused named Asha Agarwal is posted as a teacher in a government primary school in Bansmuda of Kharsia development block Her husband works in the transportation sector in Bishrampur area Police said the girl is the daughter of the driver of Agarwal family The girl s father handed her over to the family for educating her citing poverty The girl has been staying with the teacher for the last two years Neighbours lodged a police complaint after they heard sounds of beating and crying from Agarwal s house regularly Following which police raided the house in Madanpur Irrigation Colony This apart Sukhdev Singh a resident of Bilaspur who started working in Agarwal s house 20 days back also complained against Asha of assaulting the girl The girl has been handed over to the Child Welfare CommissionAlso Read Thane student loses hearing after being hit by tuition teacher for not doing homework Women and Child Development Officer Deepak Dansena said Asha had been accused in a similar incident eight years ago The girl had to be rescued at that time he said Strict action will be recommended against the teacher he added