Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with some of the farmers in Chhattisgarh on Sunday and even harvested crops with them.

Ahead of the Assembly elections in the state next month, Rahul is attempting to strike a chord with the people as part of his earlier practices in which he has met the common citizens on the ground in other states.

Congress shared a series of pictures from Gandhi's meeting with the farmers on X (formerly Twitter) that showed him harvesting crops and chatting with them. He visited Kathiya village near state capital Raipur in the morning where he interacted with farmers and labourers and helped them in harvesting paddy.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Deputy CM T S Singh Deo accompanied Gandhi. The Congress released pictures of Gandhi with farmers working in a paddy field and interacting with them.

After his visit, Gandhi posted the same pictures on his X handle and said, If farmers are happy then India is happy! Five best works of Congress government for the farmers in Chhattisgarh, which made them the happiest in India. MSP on paddy Rs 2,640/quintal, Input subsidy of Rs 23,000 crore to 26 lakh farmers, Loan worth Rs 10,000 crore of 19 lakh farmers waived, electricity bill half, Rs 7,000/year to 5 lakh agricultural labourers. A model that we will replicate across India."