Rahul Gandhi's faux pas in Chhattisgarh: 'Your CM also works for Adani'

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday made a huge faux pas during a rally in Chhattisgarh as he accused his own chief minister Bhupesh Baghel of working for "people like Adani".

Gandhi, who was addressing a rally in Rajnandgaon in the poll-bound state didn't realise his gaffe even as Baghel who was present on the occasion looked clueless as the former Congress chief uttered the words. The video of the speech has gone viral.

While speaking about the alleged close ties between the Adani group and the Modi government, Gandhi said the Adani group had been given undue favours by the central government which led to a concentration of wealth in the hands of a few.

"Yahan par jo aap ke chief minister hain, wo bhi Adani jaise logo ke liye hi kaam karte hai (your chief minister here also works for people like Adani)" Gandhi said as he went on talking about how the Congress government in the state worked for farmers.

BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya instantly took a dig at Gandhi. "Rahul Gandhi admits that Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel works for Adani all the time. Finally, the truth is emerging, that it is the Congress, which has patronised Adani, the corporate group, Rahul doesn’t tire of targeting. What a joke he is!" Malviya wrote in a post on X.