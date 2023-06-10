Raipur Puri seer Swami Nischalanand Saraswati has made controversial remarks regarding the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi Speaking to reporters in Chhattisgarh s capital Raipur on Saturday the seer claimed that Nathuram Godse was very upset and knew that if went ahead and killed Gandhi he too was dead Giving reference to a banned book two copies of which the seer claimed were in his possession in Vridavan and Puri Saraswati said Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse — I do not support this act However I can show you the evidence related to it that Nathuram Godse ji was extremely upset doing so His behaviour had changed His statement given to the court suggested how mentally disturbed he was after the incident When Nathuram Godse thought of assassinating Mahatma Gandhi he had accepted the fact that he would also be killed one day The book was banned But going through the contents of the book which I have kept at Vrindavan and Puri — will make things clear After reading the book one can understand the gravity of the situation at that time said Saraswati adding Nathuram Godse had assumed that after the assassination of Gandhiji he Godse would not remain alive Godse thought that he would be sent to the gallows Also read Puri seer says politicians adopt divide and rule policy they lack acumen to ruleFurthermore the Puri seer said Godse took the extreme step of eliminating Mahatma Gandhi simply because he had the impression that Bapu s idealism will ultimately prevail So the idealism of Mahatma Gandhi will not be beneficial for the country Bapu s existence would do more harm than good to the country Swami Nischalanand Saraswati also put forward his views on religious conversion Hindus are being converted due to the rudderless governance system So this directionless governance policy can come from the centre or the states It may come from the Congress party or the BJP I don t belong to either BJP or Congress So I should be not dragged into this controversy