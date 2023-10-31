Raipur: Amid the ongoing political war of words between Congress and BJP in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis compared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel to the lead character of Hindi movie 'Ghajini', who suffered from short-term memory loss. In a counter attack, Baghel suggested Fadnavis to get treatment at Nagpur or Ranchi for his mental ailment.

"After seeing the rallies of Rahul Gandhi and Bhupesh Baghel I am reminded of 'Ghajini'. These two leaders also seem to suffer from short-term memory loss. They have forgotten the promises they made in the past and have started lying afresh. They are repeating the same promises that they made before the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections," Fadnavis said.

Coming down heavily on the BJP leader, Baghel said the statements made by Fadnavis reflects his "mental bankruptcy" and advised him to get treated in Nagpur or Ranchi. "I feel pity for him. First he was the chief minister and now the deputy. Also, he has to share power with Ajit Pawar, whom he once opposed and is a deputy along with him. No doubt his mental balance has deteriorated. He should get treatment," Baghel said.

The Congress leader went on the say that Fadnavis can get his mental illness treated in either Nagpur or Ranchi. "He (Fadnavis) talks about the blockbuster movie 'Ghajini'. But in the movie it is not 'Ghajini' but the protagonist who has amnesia. Just because he hails from Mumbai does not mean that he has knowledge of all the films. We people of Chhattisgarh also watch films. I think he should get his mental illness cured. If he does not go to Nagpur then he can go to Ranchi to treat his mental illness," Baghel said.

Taking a dig at the BJP for criticising the announcements made by Congress, Baghel said people does not trust the guarantees given by the saffron party and instead has faith in their guarantees. Rajya Sabha deputy Leader of Opposition Pramod Tiwari called Baghel the hero of Chhattisgarh and condemned Fadnavis's 'Ghajini' jibe.