Bijapur A Naxalite was killed and two others were arrested in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh s Bijapur district this morning Weapons and other explosive materials were recovered from themIt was learnt that the encounter took place at around 8 am between police and the Naxals in Kachlawari village when a team of District Reserve Guard DRG was out on a search operation under Naimed police station area in Bijapur All the jawans have been reported to be safe in the encounter while some Naxalites managed to escape During the search operation the security personnel found the dead body of a Naxalite and also nabbed two others One of the two Naxalites was seriously injured said a source The police have recovered daily useful items including weapons from the spot he addedLast month a woman Naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district The operation was jointly launched by DRG and Special Task Force STF and 12bore rifles were recovered by the police Earlier an encounter took place between the Naxalites and the security forces in Chattisgarh s Sukma district Around five to six Naxals were injured in the gunfight and were seen escaping from the spot Also Read DRG jawan injured while trying to defuse IED after encounter with Naxalites in BijapurIn February three police personnel including an assistant sub inspector was killed in an encounter with the Maoists in Sukma district The encounter took place when the DRG team went on a search operation Earlier in November 2022 four Naxalites including two women were killed in a daylong encounter with security forces in Bijapur district