JagdalpurBijapur In a raid carried out along the ChhatisgarhTelangana border police on Monday arrested 10 Naxalites and seized explosives which were being transported to Maoist leaders who planned major blasts in Chhattisgarh Telangana s Bhadradi Kottagudam police have claimed the arrest a success and said a major subversive plan was foiled by them Cops said five out of 10 Maoists are residents of Bijapur district The police have recovered a tractor Kardex wire and about 500 detonators from them According to them such huge explosives were being transported to hardcore Naxalite leaders to carry out blasts Cops said Maoists planned to carry out some big attacks in Chhattisgarh this year Acting on a tip on the movement of Naxalites along the border areas the Telangana police team rushed to Mulakanapally and Dumugudem A joint team of the Kottagudam and Dumugudem Police as well as CRPF 141st personnel was sent to the area Arrested Naxalites were identified as Sammaiya 36 Arepalli Srikanth 23 Mekala Raju 36 Ramesh Kum 28 Sallapalli 25 Muchaki Ramesh 32 Suresh 25 Lalu 22 Sodhi Mahesh 20 and Mavadi Chaitu 21 Investigating officials said five Naxals are residents of Telangana while five others are from the Bijapur Awapalli area of Chhattisgarh They have been actively associated with the Maoist organisation and used to supply explosive materials to various areas for subversive activities The Naxalites said that this gunpowder was ordered by big leaders in the Naxal organisation to carry out subversive activities in Chhattisgarh which is witnessing a rise in Maoist violence